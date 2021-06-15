LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

“Constructive meeting” between Biden – Erdogan

14 June 2021
On the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Brussels, US President Joe Biden had a 45-minute meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“We had a good and constructive meeting”, was Biden’s first statement after their meeting.

For his part, Erdogan, in later statements, spoke of a productive and honest discussion.

The issues of S-400, the F-35, the developments in Syria, Afghanistan and Libya, but also the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean were discussed.

Erdogan said his country has been left alone in the fight against terrorism and immigration.

“Mr. Biden and I had the opportunity to talk about our different views, but also the common points on which we can work together. We talked about possible steps we can take on issues of economics and mechanisms we can activate. It was a serious meeting to expand our cooperation, as there is a lot of room for that”, Erdogan said.

It was preceded by Erdogan’s four-on-four with Kyriakos Mitsotakis in which the two men agreed to leave behind the tension of 2020, despite the very important differences that exist.

