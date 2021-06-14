Greece is a place where you can touch history, US Ambassador Pyatt says
“If I had to choose something from Greece, this would not be a specific place but a … thing. It would be light. I do not think that Greeks always realize this. There is something very special about this country,” US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt said in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) released on Sunday.
He also said that “one of the things that is fantastic in this country is that it is a place where you can ‘touch’ history” and this does not happen anywhere else in the world.
On the occasion of the 200th anniversary of the Greek Revolution and the campaign of the US diplomatic mission in Greece to celebrate the important anniversary, entitled “US & Greece: Celebrating 200 Years of Friendship”, the US Ambassador recalled the statements of US President Joe Biden on the occasion of the Greek anniversary, when he spoke about the common values that guided our societies “and which are very important for this American administration.”
He noted that the exhibition on American philhellenes at the Museum of Philhellenism in Athens highlights to the general public the important contribution of American philhellenes – a part of history not very well known – but also the close ideological relationship of the American with the Greek Revolution, as bearers of modern political values.
