ADEDY announces work stoppage on Wednesda
Τhe board of the Civil Servants Federation (ADEDY) has declared a work stoppage on June 16 against the new draft bill introducing changes to labour law.
Moreover, a rally has been scheduled for 16.00 at Syntagma square.
