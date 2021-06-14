LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

ADEDY announces work stoppage on Wednesda

13 June 2021

Τhe board of the Civil Servants Federation (ADEDY) has declared a work stoppage on June 16 against the new draft bill introducing changes to labour law.

Moreover, a rally has been scheduled for 16.00 at Syntagma square.

You may be interested

Roland Garros: Tsitsipas fought like a lion but was defeated by the terrific Novak Djokovic
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Roland Garros: Tsitsipas fought like a lion but was defeated by the terrific Novak Djokovic

Panos - Jun 14, 2021

For four hours he fought like a real beast to get to where he dreamed of as a child. Only…

Roland Garros: Tsitsipas advanced to the final!
GREECE
shares66 views
GREECE
shares66 views

Roland Garros: Tsitsipas advanced to the final!

makis - Jun 11, 2021

On February 19, Stefanos Tsitsipas, having lost almost his hands to Daniel Medvedev in the semifinals of the Australian Open,…

“Memphis Belle”: The legendary B-17 & the Greek twist of the story (photos)
GREECE
shares65 views
GREECE
shares65 views

“Memphis Belle”: The legendary B-17 & the Greek twist of the story (photos)

Panos - Jun 11, 2021

The reason for “Memphis Belle” being a legend? Belle was one of the first heavy bomber aircraft to complete 25…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Roland Garros: Tsitsipas fought like a lion but was defeated by the terrific Novak Djokovic
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Roland Garros: Tsitsipas fought like a lion but was defeated by the terrific Novak Djokovic

Panos - Jun 14, 2021

For four hours he fought like a real beast to get to where he dreamed of as a child. Only against him was not just anyone but…

Roland Garros: Tsitsipas advanced to the final!
GREECE
shares66 views
GREECE
shares66 views

Roland Garros: Tsitsipas advanced to the final!

makis - Jun 11, 2021

On February 19, Stefanos Tsitsipas, having lost almost his hands to Daniel Medvedev in the semifinals of the Australian Open, stated “I am not yet ready to…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Roland Garros: Tsitsipas fought like a lion but was defeated by the terrific Novak Djokovic
GREECE
shares11 views
GREECE
shares11 views

Roland Garros: Tsitsipas fought like a lion but was defeated by the terrific Novak Djokovic

Panos - Jun 14, 2021

For four hours he fought like a real beast to get to where he dreamed of as a child. Only against him was not just anyone but…

Roland Garros: Tsitsipas advanced to the final!
GREECE
shares66 views
GREECE
shares66 views

Roland Garros: Tsitsipas advanced to the final!

makis - Jun 11, 2021

On February 19, Stefanos Tsitsipas, having lost almost his hands to Daniel Medvedev in the semifinals of the Australian Open, stated “I am not yet ready to…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments