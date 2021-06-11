Roland Garros: Tsitsipas advanced to the final!
On February 19, Stefanos Tsitsipas, having lost almost his hands to Daniel Medvedev in the semifinals of the Australian Open, stated “I am not yet ready to win a Grand Slam tournament.
It is a matter of time, it will come at some point. In one, two, five, ten years, we do not know when, but it will come”.
In the end, the opportunity he was looking for came much faster than he expected in Melbourne, as 4 months after that hard defeat, Stefanos after a magical appearance defeated Alexander Zverev in the semifinal of Roland Garros, and will claim the title on Sunday afternoon against either Djokovic or Nadal.
And all this after an epic battle with Alexander Zverev that lasted almost 4 hours with the two tennis players offering an incredible spectacle.
You may be interested
“Memphis Belle”: The legendary B-17 & the Greek twist of the story (photos)Panos - Jun 11, 2021
The reason for “Memphis Belle” being a legend? Belle was one of the first heavy bomber aircraft to complete 25…
Corinthian raisins: The Greek “superfood”Panos - Jun 11, 2021
It is considered one of the ‘superfoods’ produced in the Greek land, as it provides a multitude of nutrients. Corinthian…
Argentina honors its two Greek National Heroes at the island of HydraPanos - Jun 11, 2021
On Friday, June 11, 2021, the Ambassador of Argentina to Greece Mr. María Lucía Dougherty de Sánchez will be in…
Leave a Comment