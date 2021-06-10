Roland Garros: Maria Sakkari makes history – She qualified for the semifinals!
Two Greeks Tsitsipas & Sakkari, at the Roland Garros semifinals for the first time ever!
Yesterday Greece celebrated the qualification of Stefanos in the semifinals and today the same thing happened for the incredible Maria!
Maria, who just the day before yesterday became the first Greek woman to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam, eliminating last year’s finalist Kenin, today went one step further eliminating last year’s Roland Garros winner Sfiodek and now she is dreaming of the final.
Her opponent in Friday’s semifinal is Krejcikova from Czechia.
