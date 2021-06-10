LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

PM Mitsotakis to open EU-Med7 ministers’ meeting in Athens on Friday

10 June 2021
2 Views

A meeting of the ministers of the EU Mediterranean countries (EU-Med7) will be held in Athens on Friday, with a focus on the preparations for the EU-Med7 Summit that will take place in Athens in September 2021.

Issues regarding the management of the pandemic, the Recovery and Resilience Fund (Next Generation EU), the green and digital transition, the European pillar of social rights, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, migration and the protection of the Mediterranean marine environment are on the meeting’s agenda.

You may be interested

Coronavirus Greece: 890 new cases, 381 intubated, 15 deaths
GREECE
shares25 views
GREECE
shares25 views

Coronavirus Greece: 890 new cases, 381 intubated, 15 deaths

Panos - Jun 10, 2021

The new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus announced by EODY for the last 24 hours are 890, of which 2 were…

Roland Garros: Maria Sakkari makes history – She qualified for the semifinals!
GREECE
shares4 views
GREECE
shares4 views

Roland Garros: Maria Sakkari makes history – She qualified for the semifinals!

Panos - Jun 10, 2021

Two Greeks Tsitsipas & Sakkari, at the Roland Garros semifinals for the first time ever! Maria Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas…

French President Emmanuel Macron slapped in the face (video)
WORLD
shares30 views
WORLD
shares30 views

French President Emmanuel Macron slapped in the face (video)

Panos - Jun 09, 2021

French President Emmanuel Macron has been slapped in the face on an official visit to the south-east of France. In…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Coronavirus Greece: 890 new cases, 381 intubated, 15 deaths
GREECE
shares25 views
GREECE
shares25 views

Coronavirus Greece: 890 new cases, 381 intubated, 15 deaths

Panos - Jun 10, 2021

The new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus announced by EODY for the last 24 hours are 890, of which 2 were identified after checks at the country’s entry…

Roland Garros: Maria Sakkari makes history – She qualified for the semifinals!
GREECE
shares4 views
GREECE
shares4 views

Roland Garros: Maria Sakkari makes history – She qualified for the semifinals!

Panos - Jun 10, 2021

Two Greeks Tsitsipas & Sakkari, at the Roland Garros semifinals for the first time ever! Maria Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas give unique moments to their fellow Greeks…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Coronavirus Greece: 890 new cases, 381 intubated, 15 deaths
GREECE
shares25 views
GREECE
shares25 views

Coronavirus Greece: 890 new cases, 381 intubated, 15 deaths

Panos - Jun 10, 2021

The new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus announced by EODY for the last 24 hours are 890, of which 2 were identified after checks at the country’s entry…

Roland Garros: Maria Sakkari makes history – She qualified for the semifinals!
GREECE
shares4 views
GREECE
shares4 views

Roland Garros: Maria Sakkari makes history – She qualified for the semifinals!

Panos - Jun 10, 2021

Two Greeks Tsitsipas & Sakkari, at the Roland Garros semifinals for the first time ever! Maria Sakkari and Stefanos Tsitsipas give unique moments to their fellow Greeks…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments