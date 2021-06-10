Coronavirus Greece: 890 new cases, 381 intubated, 15 deaths

The new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus announced by EODY for the last 24 hours are 890, of which 2 were identified after checks at the country’s entry gates.

The total number of cases amounts to 412,420 (daily change + 0.2%), of which 51.2% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 39 are considered related to have traveled from abroad and 1,604 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 15, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,346 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 381 (65.0% men). Their median age is 67 years, 87.7% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,532 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients in the hospitals of the country are 106 (daily change -16.54%).

The median age of cases is 43 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the fatalities is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).