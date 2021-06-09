LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

French President Emmanuel Macron slapped in the face (video)

8 June 2021
French President Emmanuel Macron has been slapped in the face on an official visit to the south-east of France.

In a video circulating on social media, Mr Macron is seen walking up to a barrier on a trip to Tain-l’Hermitage outside the city of Valence.

A man in a green T-shirt slaps Mr Macron in the face before officers quickly move in. The president, meanwhile, is pulled away.

Two men have been arrested following the incident, French media report.

The man reportedly shouted “Down with Macron-ism” as he slapped the president, as well as “Montjoie, Saint-Denis” – the battle-cry of the old Kingdom of France, in reference to the banner of King Charlemagne.

In the video Mr Macron briefly returned to the barrier after the incident and once again interacted with the crowd.

source: bbc.com

 

