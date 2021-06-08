LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Weather forecast: Clouds, rain on Tuesday

8 June 2021
Clouds, rain and winds from variable directions are forecast for Tuesday.

Partly cloudy with rain in the afternoon in the eastern parts, 16C-30C. Mostly fair over the Aegean islands and Crete, 19C-30C. Cloudy in Athens, 19C-30C. Rainstorms in Thessaloniki, 17C-25C.

