Tsitsipas moves into French Open final 8
Stefanos Tsitsipas knocked out Pablo Carreño Busta in straight sets (6-3, 6-2, 7-5) to move into the French Open quarter-finals. The Greek will face the winner of the match between 2nd seeded Russian Daniel Medvedev and Cristian Garín.
