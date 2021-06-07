Greek police bust drug trafficking ring in Mykonos

Greek police dismantled a drug trafficking ring operating in Mykonos after a coordinated operation between the Attica Organised Crime Division, the island’s coast guard, and local police forces on the island.

After the clandestine police operation, which included drones and special forces, 4 suspects were arrested, among which was the purported gang leader, a notorious Albanian criminal who had been charged with a long list of violations. During police raids, a cache of weapons, drugs (cocaine and cannabis), and cars was confiscated.

The illicit activities of the gang involved importing cocaine directly from the Netherlands, which it then adulterated and channeled to Athens and Mykonos.

The mobsters regulated the purchase of cocaine from the Netherlands, storing it in jars that they kept in an apartment in the centre of Athens.

A unit from the Drug Prosecution of the Mykonos Port Authority, with officers of the Special Missions Squad and a K9 police dog, following intelligence relayed by Attica Security executed the plan to entrap the criminal group with the use of commandos and drones. At the same time in Athens and specifically in the area of ​​Patissia police arrested a man linked to the gang after he tried to flee.

The head of the gang in 2015 was released on bail despite being sentenced to 47 years in prison, while in 2021 he had escaped from prison when Kalashnikov-wielding members of his gang raided a hospital in Trikala he had been transferred to after faking an illness. Police managed to spot and arrest him a few hours later in Kokkinos Mylos after a chase and an exchange of gunfire.

A total of eight searches were carried out in homes and premises controlled by the members of the organisation – 4 in Attica and 4 in Mykonos – and among other things, officers seized: quantities of cocaine, weighing 76.5 grams, a white substance of unknown chemical composition, possibly cocaine, total weight 259 grams, a quantity of cannabis, total weight 50.52 grams, a small amount of crystalline methamphetamine, a number of small packages for packing doses of drugs, two precision scales, a 9 mm caliber Glock pistol with a 15-gauge bullet, 9 mm, a fake ID card, 2 motorcycles and a car in the amount of 6865 euros.