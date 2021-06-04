PM Mitsotakis receives Queen Sofia of Spain

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife, Mareva Grabowski, received today at the Maximos Mansion the Queen of Spain Sofia, who was accompanied by her sister, Irene.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Prime Minister and his wife presented the works of art of young artists that are periodically exhibited at the Maximos Mansion and include various art forms: painting, sculpture, and photography.

The Prime Minister talked with the Queen of Spain Sofia about the course of the pandemic and the improvement recorded. “Things are generally going better in our country, I think everywhere in Europe, and in Spain, I see that things are going better,” he said.

“I must say: everyone admires you,” said Sofia. “Thank you, we are making a great effort,” the prime minister replied, referring to the collective effort made by our country to deal with the pandemic.

The meeting was attended by the Head of the Diplomatic Office of the Prime Minister, Ambassador Eleni Sourani, and the Spanish Ambassador to Athens, Enrique Viguera Rubio.