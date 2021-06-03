LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

PM Mitsotakis at green energy event “Astypalea: smart & sustainable island” (video)

2 June 2021
1 Views

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is currently speaking at the event entitled “Astypalea: smart & sustainable island – Progress Report, from vision to action”.

Volkswagen Group CEO Dr. Herbert Diess also made statements.

The Prime Minister referred in his address to the implementation of the “green” program implemented with Volkswagen in Astypalea, six months after the signing of the relevant memorandum of cooperation.

The PM said that when Europe worked together it proved it could find solutions to global problems like the pandemic crisis. He stressed that a transition to green energy through sustainable and environmentally-friendly mobility could only be achieved if the citizens embraced the idea.

Earlier the Prime Minister attended the handover of 12 chargers and eight electric cars, donated by Volkswagen to the Police, the Coast Guard, and the Civil Aviation. An ambulance was also donated.

The Prime Minister and Mr. Diess talked with locals about the benefits of electric cars for the citizens and the environment and especially for Astypalea which is becoming a model island of “green” development.

In addition, the Prime Minister and Mr. Diess made a short stop at the Archaeological Museum of the island.

You may be interested

Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases, Reuters reports
GREECE
shares27 views
GREECE
shares27 views

Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases, Reuters reports

Panos - Jun 03, 2021

According to Reuters, Israel’s Health Ministry released a statement Tuesday describing how Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine could…

ND leads SYRIZA by 14 points in latest poll
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

ND leads SYRIZA by 14 points in latest poll

Panos - Jun 03, 2021

Ruling New Democracy maintains a 14-point lead over main opposition party SYRIZA, according to the new poll conducted by Pulse…

EC approves €800 million for support of the Greek tourism sector
GREECE
shares37 views
GREECE
shares37 views

EC approves €800 million for support of the Greek tourism sector

makis - Jun 01, 2021

The European Commission approved €800 million of the Greek program, based on the EU rules for state aid, for the…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases, Reuters reports
GREECE
shares27 views
GREECE
shares27 views

Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases, Reuters reports

Panos - Jun 03, 2021

According to Reuters, Israel’s Health Ministry released a statement Tuesday describing how Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine could be linked to dozens of heart inflammation…

ND leads SYRIZA by 14 points in latest poll
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

ND leads SYRIZA by 14 points in latest poll

Panos - Jun 03, 2021

Ruling New Democracy maintains a 14-point lead over main opposition party SYRIZA, according to the new poll conducted by Pulse on behalf of SKAI TV. In particular,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases, Reuters reports
GREECE
shares27 views
GREECE
shares27 views

Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases, Reuters reports

Panos - Jun 03, 2021

According to Reuters, Israel’s Health Ministry released a statement Tuesday describing how Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine could be linked to dozens of heart inflammation…

ND leads SYRIZA by 14 points in latest poll
GREECE
shares12 views
GREECE
shares12 views

ND leads SYRIZA by 14 points in latest poll

Panos - Jun 03, 2021

Ruling New Democracy maintains a 14-point lead over main opposition party SYRIZA, according to the new poll conducted by Pulse on behalf of SKAI TV. In particular,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments