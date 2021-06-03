PM Mitsotakis at green energy event “Astypalea: smart & sustainable island” (video)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is currently speaking at the event entitled “Astypalea: smart & sustainable island – Progress Report, from vision to action”.
Volkswagen Group CEO Dr. Herbert Diess also made statements.
The Prime Minister referred in his address to the implementation of the “green” program implemented with Volkswagen in Astypalea, six months after the signing of the relevant memorandum of cooperation.
The PM said that when Europe worked together it proved it could find solutions to global problems like the pandemic crisis. He stressed that a transition to green energy through sustainable and environmentally-friendly mobility could only be achieved if the citizens embraced the idea.
Earlier the Prime Minister attended the handover of 12 chargers and eight electric cars, donated by Volkswagen to the Police, the Coast Guard, and the Civil Aviation. An ambulance was also donated.
The Prime Minister and Mr. Diess talked with locals about the benefits of electric cars for the citizens and the environment and especially for Astypalea which is becoming a model island of “green” development.
In addition, the Prime Minister and Mr. Diess made a short stop at the Archaeological Museum of the island.
