ND enjoys 14%-point lead over SYRIZA in latest Metron Analysis opinion poll

Ruling New Democracy (ND) party continued to field a comfortable lead over main opposition SYRIZA, as seen in the latest Metron Analysis opinion poll presented on Wednesday’s prime-time newscast of Greek broadcaster Mega.

Respondents in the poll preferred center-right ND by 34 percent, up 0.5-percentage points from the previous month’s poll. Leftist SYRIZA is preferred by 20.1 percent of respondents, up 0.8 percentage points from last month’s poll.

In terms of other, smaller parties represented in Parliament, the social democrat KINAL party remains at 6 percent; followed by 5.3 percent for the Communist Party (KKE) and 4 percent for the populist right-of-center Elliniki Lysi (Greek Solution) party.

The surprise in the latest results is Yanis Varoufakis’ Mera25 party, which is shown as polling 4.7 percent, up from 2.8 percent of respondents’ preference last month.

Three percent of the valid votes in a general election is the threshold for Parliament representation in Greece.

Another noteworthy result is a 1.4-percent showing for the newly created “Greeks for the Homeland” party, created by former Golden Dawn MP Ilias Kasidiaris.

Kasidiaris was convicted and is now serving a prison term for participation in the extremist Golden Dawn party, which a ruling by an Athens appeals characterized as a criminal organization.

The undecided vote is at 9.7 percent.

The opinion poll was conducted between May 18 and May 24, 2021.