Mondelez completes purchase of Greek snack/baked goods maker Chipita in deal worth 1.6bln€
US multinational Mondelez this week finalized a roughly 1.6-billlion-euro deal whereby it will purchase Greece-based baked goods and snacks Chipita, one of the biggest local brand-names in southeast Europe.
The president and CEO of the Chicago-based concern, a producer of confectionery, foodstuffs, beverages and snack food, Dirk Van de Put, welcomed Chipita to Mondelez stable, saying the move is part of the latter’s strategy to become a global leader in the specific sector.
The acquisition of Chipita follows similar recent buyouts in other countries: Grenade in the UK; Gourmet Food Holdings in Australia, and Hu in the United States.
You may be interested
EC designates ouzo, tsipouro and tsikoudia products of geographical indicationPanos - May 27, 2021
The European Commission has designated ouzo, tsipouro, and tsikoudia as products of geographical indication, with producers and sellers in the…
ND enjoys 14%-point lead over SYRIZA in latest Metron Analysis opinion pollPanos - May 27, 2021
Ruling New Democracy (ND) party continued to field a comfortable lead over main opposition SYRIZA, as seen in the latest…
Erdogan partner nationalist Bahceli: “Greek PM messed up! Kids are Turkish in Pomakochoria” (video)makis - May 26, 2021
The leader of the far-right Turkish Nationalist Action Party (MHP), Devlet Bahceli, and a government partner of President Tayyip Erdogan…
Leave a Comment