LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Mondelez completes purchase of Greek snack/baked goods maker Chipita in deal worth 1.6bln€

27 May 2021
1 Views

US multinational Mondelez this week finalized a roughly 1.6-billlion-euro deal whereby it will purchase Greece-based baked goods and snacks Chipita, one of the biggest local brand-names in southeast Europe.

The president and CEO of the Chicago-based concern, a producer of confectionery, foodstuffs, beverages and snack food, Dirk Van de Put, welcomed Chipita to Mondelez stable, saying the move is part of the latter’s strategy to become a global leader in the specific sector.

The acquisition of Chipita follows similar recent buyouts in other countries: Grenade in the UK; Gourmet Food Holdings in Australia, and Hu in the United States.

You may be interested

EC designates ouzo, tsipouro and tsikoudia products of geographical indication
FINANCE
shares7 views
FINANCE
shares7 views

EC designates ouzo, tsipouro and tsikoudia products of geographical indication

Panos - May 27, 2021

The European Commission has designated ouzo, tsipouro, and tsikoudia as products of geographical indication, with producers and sellers in the…

ND enjoys 14%-point lead over SYRIZA in latest Metron Analysis opinion poll
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

ND enjoys 14%-point lead over SYRIZA in latest Metron Analysis opinion poll

Panos - May 27, 2021

Ruling New Democracy (ND) party continued to field a comfortable lead over main opposition SYRIZA, as seen in the latest…

Erdogan partner nationalist Bahceli: “Greek PM messed up! Kids are Turkish in Pomakochoria” (video)
POLITICS
shares32 views
POLITICS
shares32 views

Erdogan partner nationalist Bahceli: “Greek PM messed up! Kids are Turkish in Pomakochoria” (video)

makis - May 26, 2021

The leader of the far-right Turkish Nationalist Action Party (MHP), Devlet Bahceli, and a government partner of President Tayyip Erdogan…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
EC designates ouzo, tsipouro and tsikoudia products of geographical indication
FINANCE
shares7 views
FINANCE
shares7 views

EC designates ouzo, tsipouro and tsikoudia products of geographical indication

Panos - May 27, 2021

The European Commission has designated ouzo, tsipouro, and tsikoudia as products of geographical indication, with producers and sellers in the industry talking about a decision that will…

ND enjoys 14%-point lead over SYRIZA in latest Metron Analysis opinion poll
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

ND enjoys 14%-point lead over SYRIZA in latest Metron Analysis opinion poll

Panos - May 27, 2021

Ruling New Democracy (ND) party continued to field a comfortable lead over main opposition SYRIZA, as seen in the latest Metron Analysis opinion poll presented on Wednesday’s…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
EC designates ouzo, tsipouro and tsikoudia products of geographical indication
FINANCE
shares7 views
FINANCE
shares7 views

EC designates ouzo, tsipouro and tsikoudia products of geographical indication

Panos - May 27, 2021

The European Commission has designated ouzo, tsipouro, and tsikoudia as products of geographical indication, with producers and sellers in the industry talking about a decision that will…

ND enjoys 14%-point lead over SYRIZA in latest Metron Analysis opinion poll
GREECE
shares9 views
GREECE
shares9 views

ND enjoys 14%-point lead over SYRIZA in latest Metron Analysis opinion poll

Panos - May 27, 2021

Ruling New Democracy (ND) party continued to field a comfortable lead over main opposition SYRIZA, as seen in the latest Metron Analysis opinion poll presented on Wednesday’s…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments