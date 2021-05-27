LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

EC designates ouzo, tsipouro and tsikoudia products of geographical indication

27 May 2021
The European Commission has designated ouzo, tsipouro, and tsikoudia as products of geographical indication, with producers and sellers in the industry talking about a decision that will bring a significant boost to exports.

Winegrowers and representatives of wine cooperatives of Tyrnavos who spoke to ERT3 expressed their satisfaction over the decision.

According to a relevant announcement of the Association of Greek Producers of Spirits & Alcoholic Beverages, the approval was achieved after coordinated efforts of SEAOP, ENAPAPE, and the General Chemical State Laboratory.

“Our ‘Ouzo’ and ‘Tsipouro / Tsikoudia’ products are now becoming even stronger in international markets because they will be able to enjoy protection in the Contracting States in the Lisbon International Agreement, just as they are protected in the EU. They are also gaining a serious advantage in EU talks with third countries on bilateral recognition of Geographical Indications”.

In Greece, local produce consumption is declining, a fact that is attributed to both tax increases and the smuggling of spirits, but also to the shift of domestic consumers to the “cheaper” choice of bulk tsipouro over ouzo. In this context, foreign markets are considered almost a one-way street for many companies in the industry, given that ouzo accounts for almost 70% of spirits exports.

