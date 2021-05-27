EC designates ouzo, tsipouro and tsikoudia products of geographical indication
The European Commission has designated ouzo, tsipouro, and tsikoudia as products of geographical indication, with producers and sellers in the industry talking about a decision that will bring a significant boost to exports.
Winegrowers and representatives of wine cooperatives of Tyrnavos who spoke to ERT3 expressed their satisfaction over the decision.
According to a relevant announcement of the Association of Greek Producers of Spirits & Alcoholic Beverages, the approval was achieved after coordinated efforts of SEAOP, ENAPAPE, and the General Chemical State Laboratory.
“Our ‘Ouzo’ and ‘Tsipouro / Tsikoudia’ products are now becoming even stronger in international markets because they will be able to enjoy protection in the Contracting States in the Lisbon International Agreement, just as they are protected in the EU. They are also gaining a serious advantage in EU talks with third countries on bilateral recognition of Geographical Indications”.
In Greece, local produce consumption is declining, a fact that is attributed to both tax increases and the smuggling of spirits, but also to the shift of domestic consumers to the “cheaper” choice of bulk tsipouro over ouzo. In this context, foreign markets are considered almost a one-way street for many companies in the industry, given that ouzo accounts for almost 70% of spirits exports.
You may be interested
ND enjoys 14%-point lead over SYRIZA in latest Metron Analysis opinion pollPanos - May 27, 2021
Ruling New Democracy (ND) party continued to field a comfortable lead over main opposition SYRIZA, as seen in the latest…
Erdogan partner nationalist Bahceli: “Greek PM messed up! Kids are Turkish in Pomakochoria” (video)makis - May 26, 2021
The leader of the far-right Turkish Nationalist Action Party (MHP), Devlet Bahceli, and a government partner of President Tayyip Erdogan…
What are the most popular names in Greece?Panos - May 26, 2021
According to a survey conducted by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), the most popular male and female names in Greece…
Leave a Comment