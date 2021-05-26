Last day of classes for high schools on June 11, seniors on June 2
The final day of classes for high school grades 7-11 is June 11, the education ministry said on Monday.
Grade 12 students will complete their school year on Wednesday, June 2, in order to prepare for university entry exams soon thereafter.
The dates apply to all schools, public and private.
