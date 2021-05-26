Erdogan partner nationalist Bahceli: “Greek PM messed up! Kids are Turkish in Pomakochoria” (video)

The leader of the far-right Turkish Nationalist Action Party (MHP), Devlet Bahceli, and a government partner of President Tayyip Erdogan unleashed an attack on Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis over the latter’s statements in Xanthi regarding the ethnic background of the students at a kindergarten.

During the Greek PM’s address via teleconference of the ethnic minority villages known as “Pomakochoria” in the northeastern region of Xanthi, Thrace, Mitstotakis called the students young Greeks, a statement that caused the ire of Ankara which considers the Pomak minority as ethnically Turkish.

Speaking to his parliamentary group, the leader of the MHP party, also known as “Gray Wolves” referred to the Greek prime minister, accusing him of “racism, because he called the children of the minority Greek children”, asking for the intervention of the European Parliament against Greece.

“The Prime Minister of Greece on May 18, 2021, in a teleconference he had with students and teachers of the state kindergarten in the village of Pachni of Xanthi, used expressions that cannot be swallowed. Mitsotakis f**ed up in a whirlwind of illusions called Pachni Pomakochori and the Turkish children as Greek children” he stated, according to tourkikanea.gr, concluding provocatively: “Those children are Turks And Pachni is not Pomakochori.

What will the EU do about these fascist policies of assimilation of the Greek government? The fact that the Turkish children are called Greek children. Will this statement not be confirmed as racism?”