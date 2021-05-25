Mitsotakis: “We will discuss the vaccination of children over 12 years old”

“I expressed my satisfaction that my proposal for the European Covid Certificate was accepted”, Kyriakos Mitsotakis told Greek journalists shortly after the end of the Brussels Summit.

The Greek Prime Minister expressed the expectation that the European certificate will be implemented as soon as possible with uniform rules.

Mr. Mitsotakis also stated that he was satisfied with the rate of vaccinations in Greece.

Referring to the vaccination of younger ages, he said that “we will discuss it for children from High School and above, from the age of 12 and above. Once they are approved by the European Medicines Agency, this will give new momentum to the vaccination”, he said.

He also noted that the Commission has secured additional doses of vaccines for 2022 and 2023, noting that a booster dose may be needed 9-12 months after the first vaccination.

“We have these vaccines at our disposal”, he assured while estimating that we will soon reach Greece to the desired wall of immunity.

The Prime Minister said about the pandemic that there is general satisfaction in the EU that it is going better but stressed the need for constant vigilance.

“We are not done with the pandemic yet. There is always concern about the mutations we know of or those that may occur”, he said, adding that scientists say existing mutations are covered by vaccines.

Especially for the Covid Certificate he said that it is important for both the countries of the south and for the northern countries as he mentioned that everyone wants to be facilitated to travel.