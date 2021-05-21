Why 55,000 acres of forest have turned to ashes in Corinth

The fire in Schinos, Corinth destroyed everything in its path and left behind more than 55,000 acres of burned land and dozens of damaged houses. The “Meteo” Operational Unit of the National Observatory of Athens is trying to offer a first look at the conditions that led to the disaster. The most important of these is the drought in the area as for the past 26 days there has been zero rainfall.

At the same time, from February 15 to May 20, it rained for six days. The maximum cumulative rainfall in Isthmus and Loutraki was less than 30 mm. At the same time the winds were strengthened with gusts that at the meteorological station of the Isthmus ranged at intervals between 50km/h and 66km/h.

Yesterday, Thursday, the fire acquired the characteristics of an extreme phenomenon and spread rapidly, developing its own local traffic, as reported by Meteo.

As for the extreme -as it is described- behavior of the fire, it was triggered by the prevailing meteorological conditions, in combination with the fuel and the degree of dryness which, as mentioned, was high.