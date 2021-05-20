LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for Fire Services members of EMAK

20 May 2021
3 Views

Vaccination with the Covid-19 jab will be mandatory for all members of the Hellenic Fire Services’ Special Disaster Management Units (EMAK) following a relevant decision signed by the Chief of the Fire Brigade, Lieutenant General Stefanos D. Kolokouris.

The document states that “after the notification of this order (s.s. to EMAK) only those employees who have been vaccinated will serve in them.”

The decision makes it clear that anyone who refuses to be vaccinated will be rendered inactive.

As explained by high-ranking officers of the Fire Brigade to protothema.gr in the 8 units of EMAK 400 people are currently serving- two of them women. In this service, vaccination for a number of diseases has always been mandatory for reasons of operational readiness given that they often travel around the world.

According to the order issued yesterday, those who serve in EMAK must be vaccinated, while those who refuse will be replaced and transferred to other non-operational fire services.

You may be interested

Visit the Greek island in the 100 most impressive list in the world (video)
GREECE
shares40 views
GREECE
shares40 views

Visit the Greek island in the 100 most impressive list in the world (video)

Panos - May 18, 2021

Ios was recently included in the list of the most impressive islands in the world on the news site Insider.com.…

The cave beach always under shade is only 1-hour away from Athens (beautiful video)
GREECE
shares27 views
GREECE
shares27 views

The cave beach always under shade is only 1-hour away from Athens (beautiful video)

Panos - May 18, 2021

Most know the famous parts of Greece and its renowned the world over beaches. But, the more one searches, the…

You can build your own Earth 2.0 with the awesome website “Earth-like”
WORLD
shares41 views
WORLD
shares41 views

You can build your own Earth 2.0 with the awesome website “Earth-like”

Panos - May 18, 2021

You can now build your very own Earth 2.0! A new website allows users to create an Earth-like planet with a wide…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Visit the Greek island in the 100 most impressive list in the world (video)
GREECE
shares40 views
GREECE
shares40 views

Visit the Greek island in the 100 most impressive list in the world (video)

Panos - May 18, 2021

Ios was recently included in the list of the most impressive islands in the world on the news site Insider.com. The lauds the island recommending it unreservedly…

The cave beach always under shade is only 1-hour away from Athens (beautiful video)
GREECE
shares27 views
GREECE
shares27 views

The cave beach always under shade is only 1-hour away from Athens (beautiful video)

Panos - May 18, 2021

Most know the famous parts of Greece and its renowned the world over beaches. But, the more one searches, the more hidden gem’s surface. Magical beaches, villages,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Visit the Greek island in the 100 most impressive list in the world (video)
GREECE
shares40 views
GREECE
shares40 views

Visit the Greek island in the 100 most impressive list in the world (video)

Panos - May 18, 2021

Ios was recently included in the list of the most impressive islands in the world on the news site Insider.com. The lauds the island recommending it unreservedly…

The cave beach always under shade is only 1-hour away from Athens (beautiful video)
GREECE
shares27 views
GREECE
shares27 views

The cave beach always under shade is only 1-hour away from Athens (beautiful video)

Panos - May 18, 2021

Most know the famous parts of Greece and its renowned the world over beaches. But, the more one searches, the more hidden gem’s surface. Magical beaches, villages,…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments