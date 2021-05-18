Dendias will be the first EU FM to visit Israel and Palestine since the start of the crisis
Greece as pillar of stability and champion of promoting security and prosperity in the wider region is actively involved in the diplomatic developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East, diplomatic sources said on Monday.
In this context, they reported that Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will be having a series of meetings with his counterparts in the region and will be the first EU member-state foreign minister to visit Israel and Palestinian Territories since the start of the crisis.
Finally, they underlined that the meeting with the Patriarch of Jerusalem indicates Greece’s justifiable interest in the protection of the Holy Pilgrimages and preservation of their status.
