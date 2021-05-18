All coronavirus vaccines in Greece available to citizens aged 40-44 as of Friday, says health expert

Citizens aged 40-44 will be able to book vaccination appointments for any of the coronavirus vaccines currently available in Greece as of Friday (May 21), Health Secretary General Marios Themistocleous said on Monday during a regular live briefing.

At least 4,377,000 inoculations have so far been carried out in Greece, including 2,817,000 citizens who have received at least one dose of a vaccine (26.8 pct of population) and more than 1,615,000 citizens (15.4 pct of population) who have completed their vaccination with a two-dose or a single-dose vaccine.

Some 1,515 vaccination centers are currently operational nationwide, with another 300 to soon be launched by private sector initiatives, he noted.

By the end of May, approximately 5.5 million citizens will have been vaccinated with either one or two doses, estimated Themistocleous.

The country is soon expecting delivery of 1,860,000 doses by Pfizer, 308,000 by Moderna, 152,000 by Johnson & Johnson, while AstraZeneca has confirmed delivery of two batches: 348,000 doses now and another 450,000 in June.

Head of the National Vaccination Committee Maria Theodoridou said at the briefing that a most recent count of antibodies in the country has shown a vertical rise in the presence of these, which she called an encouraging indication. The presence of antibodies in the human body by way of vaccination, she added, can stay strong for up to 13 months.