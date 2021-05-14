Movement free across Greece

Greeks will be allowed to move freely throughout the country from Friday, as the Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister for Government Coordination Akis Skertsos, officially announced.

In the context of the gradual lifting of the Covid-19 restrictive measures, the obligatory mobile phone SMS for travel and shopping are abolished, while travelling between prefectures will be allowed again.

Travel to the islands will be done with a negative test of any type (rapid, self, or molecular), with a vaccination certificate, or with a certificate of illness. At the same time, Mr. Skertsos announced that the green certificate will be activated for those who have been vaccinated.