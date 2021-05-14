Let’s be honest, Turkey cannot join the EU: Manfred Weber

“Let us be honest, Turkey cannot join the EU,” said Manfred Weber, the leader of the European Parliament’s People’s Party (EPP) parliamentary group at the Delphi Economic Forum.

The German politician added, however, that all parties should work together for sincere cooperation.

Asked whether he believes that Erdogan’s Turkey can become a member of the EU, Weber said that Greece and Cyprus are members of the EU and stressed that “when we talk about the interests of Greece, we are talking about the interests of Europe.” He added that Turkey is an important partner and member of NATO, but there is a huge list of problems with Erdogan and we can not pretend that they do not exist.

Regarding vaccinations, Mr. Weber said that the situation in Europe was improving significantly, that vaccination was accelerating, and that he welcomed the progress we had made.

Regarding the post-Covid-19 era, Mr. Weber said that he hopes that the green certificate will be ready as soon as possible, while he also referred to the Recovery Fund, saying that the Commission “will invest 750 billion euros for the future of Europe, which is for green growth, digitisation, and many other areas”. “InvestEU is the future,” Weber said.

Regarding populism, he replied that there will always be people who follow the easy message and called on all citizens to fight for a strong Europe, while commenting about the crisis in Gaza, he said that his position is that “Europe must always stand by Israel”, however, he called for a peaceful resolution of the issue.