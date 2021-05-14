LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Athenians flee capital after free movement allowed

14 May 2021
Greeks were leaving en-masse from the Attica basin to nearby islands and other destinations on Friday, following the official lifting of the Covid-19 movement restriction between prefectures.

The exodus from urban centres started from early noon, causing traffic jams at the road tolls at the exits from Attica. Athenians, ‘locked down’ in Attica for so long due to the Covid-19 movement restrictions, decided to abandon the capital for three days after work.

Meanwhile, chaos also prevailed at the port of Piraeus, as many of the citizens leaving were turned back because they did not have the necessary documents for the coronavirus.
Many were trying at the last minute to find a rapid test, resulting in long queues forming in surrounding pharmacies.

