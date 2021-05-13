All You Wants is Greece – Greek tourism opens with amazing promo video

Before a majestic backdrop of the Temple of Poseidon at Sounion, Minister of Tourism, Harry Theoharis presented the way in which tourism will open safely from tomorrow.

“In 2020, tourism won a difficult bet, which is why our country was awarded as a pioneer in the opening of the tourism industry.

The goal and task we had last year were to keep Greek tourism alive. Today our country is projected as a model for pandemic management in relation to Greek tourism.

Greek tourism has shown that it gives battles and wins them. Bet for 2021: “We open sails” safely.”

During the presentation, the general secretary of EOT Dimitris Fraggakis presented this year’s campaign of the organisation

“The country will be promoted abroad in two pillars: A new narrative beyond the “sun and sea” in the triptych people-values-experiences. The key motto is “All you want is Greece”. The second pillar is the advertising campaign, with a budget of 22.9 million euros.

Then the general secretary of EOT presented the five videos of this year’s campaign. All spots “close” with the slogan “All you want is Greece”.

As the Minister of Tourism pointed out, tourism will open with a plan for the protection of health safety with five different security zones:

1. Entry protocol to the country: Completion of the PLF one day before departure, vaccination certificate, PCR test up to 72 hours before, recovery certificate, activation of the Green Pass from June 1

2. Operation of the Targeted Sampling System with rapid testing

3. Quarantine hotel network

4. Implementation of the new protocols of activities in tourism

5. Acceleration of vaccinations in the territory