Greek police offers € 300,000 reward for information on killers of 20-year-old mother at Glyka Nera
Greek police have issued a reward of three hundred thousand (€ 300,000) to anyone who can provide intelligence about the killers of 20-year-old Caroline in an additional effort to explore all channels of information and facilitate investigations to locate and arrest them. The relevant decision for the bounty on the murderers of the young mother, in her house, in front of her husband and their only 11-month-old child, was signed today by the Minister of Civil Protection Michalis Chrysochoidis and the Deputy Minister of Finance Theodoros Skylakakis.
Any citizen who may have information about the suspects can contact the telephone numbers 210-6442694 and 210-6411111 of the Security Directorate of Attica.
As the announcement states the anonymity and security of the persons who will provide information and data, is ensured towards each Authority and any third party.
The news of the brutal murder of the young mother at Glyka Nera, Attica has shocked Greek society, with police officers saying they had never witnessed such a heinous crime.
You may be interested
European Commission approves € 500m for Greek food service sectorPanos - May 12, 2021
The European Commission has given the green light for the activation of the financial support program for the Greek catering…
Brutal murder of British mother, 20, in front of her baby in Attica has left Greece in shockmakis - May 11, 2021
Greek society is in shock, as more details are emerging of the brutal murder of a British mother, 20, in…
First TUI flights depart for Greece and Cyprus from SwedenPanos - May 11, 2021
TUI‘s first flight from Sweden to Mediterranean destinations departed this morning. According to data, the Greek islands and Cyprus are…
Leave a Comment