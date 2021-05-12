Coronavirus Greece: 3,197 new cases in 24 hours, 59 deaths
Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,197, of which 14 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.
The total number of cases amounts to 367,076, of which 51.2% are men.
Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 59 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,617 are related to an already known case.
The new deaths of patients with Covid-19 are 52, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 11,141 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
The number of patients treated by intubation is 732 (61.7% men).
Their median age is 67 years, 83.3% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,216 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
You may be interested
Greek police offers € 300,000 reward for information on killers of 20-year-old mother at Glyka NeraPanos - May 12, 2021
Greek police have issued a reward of three hundred thousand (€ 300,000) to anyone who can provide intelligence about the…
European Commission approves € 500m for Greek food service sectorPanos - May 12, 2021
The European Commission has given the green light for the activation of the financial support program for the Greek catering…
Brutal murder of British mother, 20, in front of her baby in Attica has left Greece in shockmakis - May 11, 2021
Greek society is in shock, as more details are emerging of the brutal murder of a British mother, 20, in…
Leave a Comment