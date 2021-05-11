First TUI flights depart for Greece and Cyprus from Sweden
TUI‘s first flight from Sweden to Mediterranean destinations departed this morning. According to data, the Greek islands and Cyprus are the most popular destinations of the Swedes this summer.
The trips are carried out with a negative coronavirus test while from the end of June travellers are expected to fly with the new EU vaccination certificate.
The first flight departed this morning from Arlanda Airport to Cyprus. It will be followed by one to Crete on 13/5, Rhodes and Mallorca on 15/5, and Gran Canaria on 19/5.
TUI notes that the positive development of vaccinations combined with flexible booking regulations has led many Swedes to start booking for their summer holidays.
Source: tornosnews.gr
