LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Erdogan to Merkel: Greece continues provocations in Aegean

5 May 2021
3 Views

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talked about his country’s relations with Greece and the European Union during a video communication with German chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Turkish Presidency, the two leaders discussed Turkey-Germany relations, as well as regional issues.

Erdogan said that the dynamics that have developed recently in the Turkey-European Union relationship should not be abandoned, while he did not miss the opportunity to accuse Greece again, claiming it continued its provocative actions and deportations contrary to international law increasing pressures in the Aegean. “Nevertheless, Turkey maintains its moderate stance to maintain a positive agenda,” the Turkish president added.

Finally, Erdogan told Merkel that it was necessary to discuss ways to maintain support for Afghanistan through NATO, while he stressed that he would continue to support the Libyan National Unity Government for the country’s stability.

You may be interested

Organised beaches to open on Saturday across Greece
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Organised beaches to open on Saturday across Greece

Panos - May 06, 2021

Organised beaches in Greece will open n Saturday, May 8, as the easing up of the Covid-19 measures is taking…

Greek diplomatic sources: Minority in Thrace is religious not ethnic, in response to Turkish Minister’s claims
DEFENCE
shares10 views
DEFENCE
shares10 views

Greek diplomatic sources: Minority in Thrace is religious not ethnic, in response to Turkish Minister’s claims

Panos - May 06, 2021

Greek diplomatic sources responded to statements made by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister, Yavuz Selim Kiran, who dubbed the Muslim community in…

Organised beaches to open on Saturday across Greece
GREECE
shares25 views
GREECE
shares25 views

Organised beaches to open on Saturday across Greece

makis - May 05, 2021

Organised beaches in Greece will open n Saturday, May 8, as the easing up of the Covid-19 measures is taking…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Organised beaches to open on Saturday across Greece
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Organised beaches to open on Saturday across Greece

Panos - May 06, 2021

Organised beaches in Greece will open n Saturday, May 8, as the easing up of the Covid-19 measures is taking gradual effect for a return to normalcy.…

Greek diplomatic sources: Minority in Thrace is religious not ethnic, in response to Turkish Minister’s claims
DEFENCE
shares10 views
DEFENCE
shares10 views

Greek diplomatic sources: Minority in Thrace is religious not ethnic, in response to Turkish Minister’s claims

Panos - May 06, 2021

Greek diplomatic sources responded to statements made by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister, Yavuz Selim Kiran, who dubbed the Muslim community in Thrace “Turkish” during his visit to Thessaloniki.…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Organised beaches to open on Saturday across Greece
GREECE
shares10 views
GREECE
shares10 views

Organised beaches to open on Saturday across Greece

Panos - May 06, 2021

Organised beaches in Greece will open n Saturday, May 8, as the easing up of the Covid-19 measures is taking gradual effect for a return to normalcy.…

Greek diplomatic sources: Minority in Thrace is religious not ethnic, in response to Turkish Minister’s claims
DEFENCE
shares10 views
DEFENCE
shares10 views

Greek diplomatic sources: Minority in Thrace is religious not ethnic, in response to Turkish Minister’s claims

Panos - May 06, 2021

Greek diplomatic sources responded to statements made by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister, Yavuz Selim Kiran, who dubbed the Muslim community in Thrace “Turkish” during his visit to Thessaloniki.…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments