LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Organised beaches to open on Saturday across Greece

5 May 2021
1 Views

Organised beaches in Greece will open n Saturday, May 8, as the easing up of the Covid-19 measures is taking gradual effect for a return to normalcy.

According to sources who spoke to protothema.gr, the organised beaches throughout the country are expected to start operating from next Saturday, May 8, after the “green light” was given today by the Infectious Diseases Committee in the relevant request submitted by the Development and Investment.

Two days later, on Monday, May 10, the private education schools will resume operation for the preparation of senior high school students in view of the pan-Hellenic entry exams, according to the proposal of the Committee that was accepted by the government today.

As far as retail is concerned, from May 15, according to today’s decisions, the click away and click inside methods of buying will be scrapped, as the relevant request submitted by the Ministry of Development and Investment was also accepted.

One week earlier, on May 10, there will be a relaxation in the restriction that applies to gatherings in large stores, over 500 sq.m. According to the new decision, the restriction in stores over 500 sq.m. will be to 1 person per 50 sqm, from 1 per 100 sqm that is currently active.

You may be interested

Restarurants, cafes partially open in Greece
GREECE
shares46 views
GREECE
shares46 views

Restarurants, cafes partially open in Greece

makis - May 03, 2021

People sitting at tables outside, in restaurants, eateries, and cafes, sipping their coffee or having a snack, were encouraging images…

Covid vaccination platform for 40-44 age group to open tonight – SMS code “6” for food and coffee from Monday
GREECE
shares113 views
GREECE
shares113 views

Covid vaccination platform for 40-44 age group to open tonight – SMS code “6” for food and coffee from Monday

makis - Apr 28, 2021

Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias, reiterated the need for all the protection measures in the churches, starting the…

Little optimism in Geneva 5+1 meeting on Cyprus problem
POLITICS
shares382 views
POLITICS
shares382 views

Little optimism in Geneva 5+1 meeting on Cyprus problem

makis - Apr 27, 2021

On the eve of a make-or-break UN-led conference to find common ground for the resumption of stalled Cyprus talks, the…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Restarurants, cafes partially open in Greece
GREECE
shares46 views
GREECE
shares46 views

Restarurants, cafes partially open in Greece

makis - May 03, 2021

People sitting at tables outside, in restaurants, eateries, and cafes, sipping their coffee or having a snack, were encouraging images on Easter Monday in Athens and across…

Covid vaccination platform for 40-44 age group to open tonight – SMS code “6” for food and coffee from Monday
GREECE
shares113 views
GREECE
shares113 views

Covid vaccination platform for 40-44 age group to open tonight – SMS code “6” for food and coffee from Monday

makis - Apr 28, 2021

Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias, reiterated the need for all the protection measures in the churches, starting the press briefing referring to complying with the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Restarurants, cafes partially open in Greece
GREECE
shares46 views
GREECE
shares46 views

Restarurants, cafes partially open in Greece

makis - May 03, 2021

People sitting at tables outside, in restaurants, eateries, and cafes, sipping their coffee or having a snack, were encouraging images on Easter Monday in Athens and across…

Covid vaccination platform for 40-44 age group to open tonight – SMS code “6” for food and coffee from Monday
GREECE
shares113 views
GREECE
shares113 views

Covid vaccination platform for 40-44 age group to open tonight – SMS code “6” for food and coffee from Monday

makis - Apr 28, 2021

Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias, reiterated the need for all the protection measures in the churches, starting the press briefing referring to complying with the…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments