Covid vaccination platform for 40-44 age group to open tonight – SMS code “6” for food and coffee from Monday

Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias, reiterated the need for all the protection measures in the churches, starting the press briefing referring to complying with the proper social distancing, double masks, procession of the Epitaph around the church. On Easter Sunday, members of two families can gather – up to 9 people indoors, up to 12 for outdoors, with an SMS code 6 at 13033.

The obligation for sending SMS and for food outside will remain active until May 15, by sending code 6 to 13.033. From tomorrow, inter-municipal movements are allowed. For the week that begins on Easter Monday, the curfew starts at 23.00.

Minister of Health Vassilis Kikilias made extensive reference to the vaccination program, noting that today three million vaccinations had been reached, while in the coming days 1,500 vaccination centres will operate. Mr. Kikilias announced that the platform for the citizens in the 40-44 age group for their vaccination with AstraZeneca will open from today, earlier than had initially been expected. On Holy Saturday, the appointments for the age group 45-49 will be possible.

Professor of pediatrics-infectious diseases and member of the committee of experts Vana Papaevangelou, noted that there is a steady de-escalation in the indicators of the pandemic. He pointed out that it is important to keep distances and to use a double mask during church services, inside and outside churches, while those who can, should do self-tests.