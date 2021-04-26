New poll: New Democracy leads with 13.5 points
New Democracy maintains a stable lead over SYRIZA, with small fluctuations over time in the difference between them, which today reaches 13.5 percentage points, according to a poll by Pulse for SKAI.
In particular, in the intention to vote with reduction on the valid ones, ND gathers 38%, SYRIZA 24.5%, KINAL 7%, KKE 6%, Hellenic Solution 4.5% and MERA25 is at 3%.
In the intention to vote without reduction, ND’s lead is at 12.5 points, with ND at 36%, SYRIZA at 23.5%, KINAL at 6.5%, the KKE at 5, 5%, the Hellenic Solution at 4% and the MERA25 at 3%.
Similar results are found in the answers of the question about the most suitable for Prime Minister with Kyriakos Mitsotakis being at 44%, eighteen points ahead of Alexis Tsipras who is at 26%.
