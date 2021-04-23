Coronavirus Greece: 2,754 new cases, 819 intubated, 76 fatalities
Greece announced on Friday that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,754, of which 12 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.
The total number of cases is 329,134 (daily change +0.8%), of which 51.3% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 65 are considered related to travel from abroad and 3,094 are related to an already known case.
The new death toll of patients with Covid-19 is 76, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 9,864 deaths have been recorded. 95.5% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
The number of patients treated by intubation is 819 (63.2% men). Their median age is 68 years, 84.5% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,003 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country is 456 (daily change -2.56%).
The median age of cases is 44 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 79 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).
