Yes, you may be reading the wrong horoscope & No, it isn’t NASA’s fault your zodiac sign changed

There are actually 13 signs of the zodiac, and the Earth’s axis has shifted since the Babylonians codified the horoscope dates some 3,000 years ago, so if you are a believer in astrology but also scrupulously exact about your science, you may have to change which star sign you were born under.

NASA wrote about the 13th zodiac sign, Ophiuchus, four years ago, and it also noted that other traditions recognized up to 24 zodiac constellations — so, options — but the information has been in the public domain for at least 20 years. Why does it pop up again every few years? Maybe it’s something in the stars.

Source: The Week