LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Covid-19 quarantine for inbound travellers to Greece ends (countries affected)

19 April 2021
3 Views

Permanent residents entering Greece from EU member states, countries in the Schengen Agreement, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia, and Israel will not be required to quarantine for 7 days, according to a new NOTAM issued by the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

In particular, they will not be required to quarantine:

A) if they have been diagnosed negative in a laboratory test for COVID-19 coronavirus by the PCR method within the last seventy-two (72) hours before their arrival in Greece or

B) in case of completion of the vaccination for COVID-19 coronavirus and presentation by them of a vaccination certificate, in English, which has been issued by a public authority, provided that fourteen (14) days have elapsed from the completion of the vaccination.

Current air travel restrictions in force for domestic/international flights (including mandatory 7-day quarantine) will remain valid until Holy Monday, April 26, 2021, until 06:00 in the morning.

You may be interested

Coronavirus Greece: 1,607 new cases, 847 intubated, 78 deaths
GREECE
shares23 views
GREECE
shares23 views

Coronavirus Greece: 1,607 new cases, 847 intubated, 78 deaths

Panos - Apr 20, 2021

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,607, of which 7…

The National Interest: Why is Cyprus still divided? – Analysis
DEFENCE
shares243 views
DEFENCE
shares243 views

The National Interest: Why is Cyprus still divided? – Analysis

Panos - Apr 19, 2021

The division of Cyprus is fast approaching the half-century mark. In fact, that division has now lasted longer than that…

Research suggests ancient Greeks might have sailed to Canada
GREECE
shares25 views
GREECE
shares25 views

Research suggests ancient Greeks might have sailed to Canada

Panos - Apr 19, 2021

The ancient Greeks could have reached Canada in 56 AD – almost a millennium before the Vikings. This is according…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Coronavirus Greece: 1,607 new cases, 847 intubated, 78 deaths
GREECE
shares23 views
GREECE
shares23 views

Coronavirus Greece: 1,607 new cases, 847 intubated, 78 deaths

Panos - Apr 20, 2021

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,607, of which 7 were identified after checks at the country’s…

The National Interest: Why is Cyprus still divided? – Analysis
DEFENCE
shares243 views
DEFENCE
shares243 views

The National Interest: Why is Cyprus still divided? – Analysis

Panos - Apr 19, 2021

The division of Cyprus is fast approaching the half-century mark. In fact, that division has now lasted longer than that of Germany. Close to two-thirds of Cypriots…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Coronavirus Greece: 1,607 new cases, 847 intubated, 78 deaths
GREECE
shares23 views
GREECE
shares23 views

Coronavirus Greece: 1,607 new cases, 847 intubated, 78 deaths

Panos - Apr 20, 2021

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,607, of which 7 were identified after checks at the country’s…

The National Interest: Why is Cyprus still divided? – Analysis
DEFENCE
shares243 views
DEFENCE
shares243 views

The National Interest: Why is Cyprus still divided? – Analysis

Panos - Apr 19, 2021

The division of Cyprus is fast approaching the half-century mark. In fact, that division has now lasted longer than that of Germany. Close to two-thirds of Cypriots…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments