Coronavirus Greece: 1,607 new cases, 847 intubated, 78 deaths

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,607, of which 7 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases amounts to 316,879 (daily change + 0.5%), of which 51.3% men. In the last 24 hours, 20,848 coronavirus tests were performed, of which 6,597 were molecular and the remaining 14,251 rapid.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 59 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 3,072 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 78, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 9,540 deaths have been recorded. 95.5% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 847 (62.1% men). Their median age is 68 years, 85.6% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,943 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country is 468 (daily change -5.45%). The average seven-day admission is 509 patients. The median age of cases is 44 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 79 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).