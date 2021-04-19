Condition in eastern Mediterranean dominated Dendias, Shoukry meeting in Cairo

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias was cordially welcomed by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry earlier on Sunday in Cairo.

The bilateral relations and the recent regional developments in the eastern Mediterranean dominated their meeting, according to a Foreign Ministry’s post on twitter.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister spokesman Ahmed Hafez in a post on twitter said that the meeting is held in order for the deliberations and the two countries’ coordination on bilateral and regional matters of common interest to continue pointing out the long standing relations between the two countries.