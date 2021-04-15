LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Greek Foreign Minister to meet with Turkish President on Thursday

15 April 2021
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will have a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tomorrow, Thursday.

According to the official announcement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting will take place at 15:00 in Ankara.

“During his stay in Ankara, on Thursday, April 15, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will be received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 15.00 Greek time”, states the announcement of the Foreign Minister.

In the afternoon, Mr. Dendias will have a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoglu.

