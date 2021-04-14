Tsitsipas moves into 16 at Monaco Masters after beating Karatsev in 2 sets

Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the final 16 of the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco after defeating Russia’s Aslan Karatsev in straight sets on Tuesday (6-3, 6-4).

Stefanos Tsitsipas has firmly established himself as one of the top players in the world and is sitting at a career-high #5 in the world rankings. While he has not won any titles so far this year, he has been very consistent and will be looking to win his first Masters-100 title in Monaco. With his elite movement for a tall man and powerful groundstrokes, he is dangerous on every surface, as evidenced by his solid clay-court record.

Tsitsipas will face the winner of the match between Millman and Garin.