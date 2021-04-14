ND leads SYRIZA by 12 points, GPO poll shows
Ruling New Democracy (ND) leads the main opposition party SYRIZA by 12 points, according to the results of a polling company GPO.
Specifically, the poll conducted on behalf of the website powergame.gr, shows New Democracy ahead with 35.9% respondents saying they intended to vote for it, compared to 23.5% who said they would support SYRIZA.
The Movement for Change (KINAL) remains in third place with 7%, followed by the Greek Communist Party (KKE) with 6.4%. Hellenic Solution came in fifth place is with a percentage of 4% and the last party that appeared to gain entry in Parliament was DiEM25 with 3.4%. The poll revealed that a large 19.8% of the respondents answered that they would opt for a different party, while 12% stated that they are undecided.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis retains a strong advantage over his political adversary of SYRIZA Alexis Tsipras in three crucial questions: who has the best knowledge of the economy, who can manage the economic crisis more effectively, and who can bring new investment to the country.
