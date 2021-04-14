LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Johnson & Johnson vaccine suspended in the US after blood clot cases reported

13 April 2021
1 Views

The US federal health services are expected to request an immediate suspension of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine after it was reported that six recipients experienced thrombosis, which occurred about two weeks after the vaccination.

According to the New York Times, all six cases of thrombosis involved women aged 18 to 48 years. According to officials, one of them died and a second had to be treated and is in critical condition.

About 7 million people in the United States have received the jab so far, and 9 million doses have been delivered to the states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The move by the US health authorities is seen as a recommendation for health professionals. However, the federal government is expected to stop administering the vaccine. A similar recommendation is expected from state health officials.

You may be interested

Coronavirus Greece: A ‘jump’ to 4,033 cases in a day, with 802 patients intubated
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Coronavirus Greece: A ‘jump’ to 4,033 cases in a day, with 802 patients intubated

Panos - Apr 14, 2021

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 4,033, of which…

ND leads SYRIZA by 12 points, GPO poll shows
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

ND leads SYRIZA by 12 points, GPO poll shows

Panos - Apr 14, 2021

Ruling New Democracy (ND) leads the main opposition party SYRIZA by 12 points, according to the results of a polling…

Coronavirus Greece: 1,606 new cases, 781 intubated
GREECE
shares41 views
GREECE
shares41 views

Coronavirus Greece: 1,606 new cases, 781 intubated

makis - Apr 12, 2021

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,606, of which…

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

Latest Posts

Posts
All
Coronavirus Greece: A ‘jump’ to 4,033 cases in a day, with 802 patients intubated
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Coronavirus Greece: A ‘jump’ to 4,033 cases in a day, with 802 patients intubated

Panos - Apr 14, 2021

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 4,033, of which 15 were detected after checks at the…

ND leads SYRIZA by 12 points, GPO poll shows
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

ND leads SYRIZA by 12 points, GPO poll shows

Panos - Apr 14, 2021

Ruling New Democracy (ND) leads the main opposition party SYRIZA by 12 points, according to the results of a polling company GPO. Specifically, the poll conducted on…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.
Coronavirus Greece: A ‘jump’ to 4,033 cases in a day, with 802 patients intubated
GREECE
shares14 views
GREECE
shares14 views

Coronavirus Greece: A ‘jump’ to 4,033 cases in a day, with 802 patients intubated

Panos - Apr 14, 2021

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 4,033, of which 15 were detected after checks at the…

ND leads SYRIZA by 12 points, GPO poll shows
GREECE
shares18 views
GREECE
shares18 views

ND leads SYRIZA by 12 points, GPO poll shows

Panos - Apr 14, 2021

Ruling New Democracy (ND) leads the main opposition party SYRIZA by 12 points, according to the results of a polling company GPO. Specifically, the poll conducted on…

Load More PostsCongratulations, you've reached all posts.

Recent Comments