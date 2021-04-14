Coronavirus Greece: A ‘jump’ to 4,033 cases in a day, with 802 patients intubated
Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 4,033, of which 15 were detected after checks at the country’s borders.
The total number of cases amounts to 301,103 (daily change +1.4%), of which 51.3% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 55 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,401 are related to an already known case.
The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 93, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 9,054 deaths have been recorded. 95.6% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
The number of patients treated by intubation is 802 (63.2% men). Their median age is 67 years, 83.4% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,901 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
