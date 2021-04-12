Coronavirus Greece: 1,606 new cases, 781 intubated
Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,606, of which 9 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.
The total number of cases amounts to 297,086 (daily change +0.5%), of which 51.4% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 50 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,531 are related to an already known case.
The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 76, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 8,961 deaths have been recorded. 95.6% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
The number of patients treated by intubation is 781 (63.1% men). Their median age is 67 years, 82.7% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,870 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
You may be interested
US: There will be costs if Russia acts against UkrainePanos - Apr 12, 2021
U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said: “it would be a serious mistake” for China to strike at…
Kikilias: The plan is for vaccinations of healthy people in their 40s to begin in JunePanos - Apr 12, 2021
If everything goes according to plan and deliveries for the second quarter are made on time, vaccinations of healthy people…
Euro 2021 with fans in stadiums, UEFA decidesPanos - Apr 12, 2021
The Euro 2021, which was postponed last year due to the coronavirus, will be held next summer with fans allowed…
Leave a Comment