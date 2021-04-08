Joint military exercise wth Greece, France, and Cyprus
A small-scale military exercise with the participation of Greece, France, and Cyprus, was conducted today, in the framework of the QUAD (Quadripartite Initiative).
The QUAD initiative refers to the collective intention and commitment of France, Greece, Italy, and Cyprus in the implementation and observance of the International Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and in the promotion and maintenance of stability in the region, as well as their contribution to conservation and freedom of navigation in the Eastern Mediterranean.
Greece participated with the frigate “Navarinon”, France with the frigate “Auvergne” while the Republic of Cyprus with the offshore ship “Ioannidis”, a coast guard boat, a 460th Search and Rescue Squadron helicopter, a Police helicopter the Search and Rescue Coordination Centre (KSED).
The purpose of the exercise was to promote the level of operational readiness, combat capability, cooperation, and interoperability between the participating units. During the operation Search and Rescue, communications, and advanced maneuvers were performed.
