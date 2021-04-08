LATEST Posts POPULAR Posts HOT Posts TRENDING Posts

Coronavirus Greece: 3,445 new cases, 749 intubated

8 April 2021
Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,445, of which 9 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases amounts to 285.015 (daily change +1.2%), of which 51.4% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 94 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,711 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 75, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 8,607 deaths have been recorded. 95.6% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 749 (65.6% men). Their median age is 68 years, 84.1% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,805 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

PM Mitsotakis interview (video)
GREECE
GREECE
PM Mitsotakis interview (video)

Panos - Apr 08, 2021

The Prime Minister of Greece giving an interview on current affairs to Star Channel, including the Covid-19 pandemic and the…

Turkey detains 10 retired admirals for letter on key waterways treaty
GREECE
GREECE
Turkey detains 10 retired admirals for letter on key waterways treaty

Panos - Apr 06, 2021

Turkey on Monday detained 10 retired admirals after a letter signed by more than 100 of them warned against a…

Over € 1 million fines imposed in 3 days for Covid-19 violations
GREECE
GREECE
Over € 1 million fines imposed in 3 days for Covid-19 violations

Panos - Apr 06, 2021

A total of 40 people were arrested from Friday to Sunday, for violations of Covid-19 measures during intensive checks by…

