Coronavirus Greece: 3,445 new cases, 749 intubated
Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,445, of which 9 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.
The total number of cases amounts to 285.015 (daily change +1.2%), of which 51.4% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 94 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,711 are related to an already known case.
The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 75, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 8,607 deaths have been recorded. 95.6% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
The number of patients treated by intubation is 749 (65.6% men). Their median age is 68 years, 84.1% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,805 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
