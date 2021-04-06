Over € 1 million fines imposed in 3 days for Covid-19 violations

A total of 40 people were arrested from Friday to Sunday, for violations of Covid-19 measures during intensive checks by police.

The arrests were related to individuals or professionals breaching specific measures in force regarding the operation of businesses and holding private gatherings at home.

During this three-day period, the competent authorities (including the Coast Guard, EAD, DIMEA, SEPE, Regions and the Municipal Police) carried out 245,819 inspections and recorded 3,655 cases of violation of the measures to limit the spread of coronavirus and imposed fines amounting to € 1,214,100 were imposed.

A 15-day suspension was also imposed on five health stores, while another was locked for 30 days due to a relapse.