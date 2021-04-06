Coronavirus Greece: 1,866 new cases, 759 intubated
Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,866, of which 13 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.
The total number of cases amounts to 277,277 (daily change +0.7%), of which 51.4% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 69 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,935 are related to an already known case.
The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 73, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 8,453 deaths have been recorded. 95.7% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
The number of patients treated by intubation is 759 (65.0% men). Their median age is 68 years, 84.1% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,771 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
You may be interested
Forest maps – 6-month extension for objections and 50% slash of feesPanos - Apr 06, 2021
An extension of six months for the submission of objections by the citizens regarding the content of the forest maps…
Turkey promotes illegal migrant crossings to Europe, minister charges in letter to EUPanos - Apr 06, 2021
Turkish Coast Guard and Port Authority vessels are escorting inflatable boats with migrants towards European borders, Migration & Asylum Minister…
The first handshake dates to Ancient Greece as way to prove you were weapon freePanos - Apr 05, 2021
Hello! Handshake, high five, fist bump. These ways of greeting a friend or new acquaintance seem so natural and unremarkable…
Leave a Comment