Retail trade opens from Monday – Free inter-municipal movements on weekends

1 April 2021
The Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias, announced the opening of the retail trade from Monday, April 5 and the inter-municipal movements with code 6 for exercise from Saturday, April 3 and only for the weekends.

The Minister of Health, Vassilis Kikilias, referred to the pressure exerted on the hospitals, announcing that the Thriasio hospital is being transformed into an all-Covid hospital, as well as the activation of another 51 ICU beds, in order to cover the increased needs of the pandemic in Attica.

Regarding schools, department stores and shopping malls, Mr. Hardalias said that they will be re-examined next week, with the aim of opening some classrooms in schools on April 12.

Regarding the self tests, the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection said that their availability will start from next week.

